Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $124.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,082,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,222. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.