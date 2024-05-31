Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 89,158 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,158 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 1.44% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $27,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $45.80. 81,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

