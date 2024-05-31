Goldstein Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VHT traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.45. 135,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,529. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.71.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

