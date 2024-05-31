GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Down 60.8% in May

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

TSDD traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.65. 135,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 57.30% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

