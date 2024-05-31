Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 80893216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Great Western Mining Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.35.
About Great Western Mining
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in Black Mountain Group covering an area of 20.7 square kilometer; holds interest in Huntoon Group covering an area of 10 square kilometer; and other projects such as Rock House, Jack Springs, Eatside Mine, and Tun group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Western Mining
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What are earnings reports?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.