Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s current price.

Greenidge Generation Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GREE opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.36.

Insider Activity at Greenidge Generation

In related news, President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GREE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

