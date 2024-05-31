Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,916.34

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,916.34 ($37.25) and last traded at GBX 2,898 ($37.01), with a volume of 344009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,888 ($36.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.30) to GBX 3,340 ($42.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($44.06) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($42.59) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRG

Greggs Stock Performance

Greggs Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,798.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,697.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,110.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,460.43%.

Insider Activity at Greggs

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($35.22), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($634,199.11). In related news, insider Roisin Currie bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($35.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,296.17). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($35.22), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($634,199.11). 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.