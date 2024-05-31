Gridiron Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 373.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,366,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 327,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 151,617 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163 shares during the period.

NYSE:MHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. 10,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,815. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,709,331.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 49,942 shares of company stock worth $444,201 in the last 90 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

