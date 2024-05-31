Gridiron Partners LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund comprises about 0.9% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 113,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.42. 21,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

