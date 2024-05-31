Gridiron Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,807 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 167,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 126,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock remained flat at $12.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,375. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

