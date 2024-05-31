Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $147,021.49 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,542.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.57 or 0.00679249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00122753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00211567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00091283 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

