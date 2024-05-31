Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Down 1.6%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.