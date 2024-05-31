Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Down 1.6%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.

