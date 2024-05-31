Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.620-3.000 EPS.

Guess? Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE GES opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.98. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Guess?

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.