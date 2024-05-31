Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $12,798.00 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,422 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $12,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,513,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 0.77. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

About Hagerty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hagerty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.