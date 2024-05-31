Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $12,798.00 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,422 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $12,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,513,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hagerty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 0.77. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.