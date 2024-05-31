Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.12. 526,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

