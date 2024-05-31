Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 759,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,032. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.