Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 270,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 74,796 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 112,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 349,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

