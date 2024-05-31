HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 135.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TBPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $412.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.36. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

