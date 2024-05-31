Head to Head Comparison: Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) & Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF)

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Inchcape and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inchcape N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group 3.27% 21.72% 6.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Inchcape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inchcape 0 0 0 0 N/A Penske Automotive Group 2 1 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Inchcape and Penske Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Penske Automotive Group has a consensus target price of $163.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than Inchcape.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inchcape and Penske Automotive Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group $29.53 billion 0.34 $1.05 billion $14.38 10.47

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inchcape.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Inchcape on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inchcape



Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Inchcape plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Penske Automotive Group



Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company is also involved in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, maintenance and repair services, sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, replacement and aftermarket automotive products, collision repair services, and wholesale of parts. In addition, it operates a heavy and medium duty truck dealership, which offers Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as offers a range of used trucks. Further, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles with associated parts. Additionally, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

