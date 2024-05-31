Head-To-Head Contrast: mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLDP) & nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLDP – Get Free Report) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of nCino shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares mCloud Technologies and nCino’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $13.78 million N/A N/A N/A N/A nCino $476.54 million 7.22 -$42.35 million ($0.38) -79.24

Analyst Recommendations

mCloud Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nCino.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for mCloud Technologies and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A nCino 0 5 7 0 2.58

nCino has a consensus target price of $35.64, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than mCloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies N/A N/A N/A nCino -8.89% 0.31% 0.25%

Summary

nCino beats mCloud Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors. mCloud Technologies Corp. has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to launch three AI-powered sustainability applications with the combination of its AssetCare platform. The company was formerly known as Universal mCloud Corp. and changed its name to mCloud Technologies Corp. in October 2019. mCloud Technologies Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem. The company's nIQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a cloud-based mobile-first homeownership software solution. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

