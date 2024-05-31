Head to Head Contrast: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT)

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Captivision and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 0 1 3 0 2.75

Microvast has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,214.25%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Captivision.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 9.61 -$74.73 million N/A N/A Microvast $306.62 million 0.35 -$106.34 million ($0.32) -1.07

This table compares Captivision and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Captivision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Captivision has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Captivision and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A Microvast -29.79% -18.01% -9.80%

Summary

Microvast beats Captivision on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port vehicles, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks. It operates China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Microvast Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

