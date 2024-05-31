Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.93 and last traded at 0.93. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.98.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.16.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.