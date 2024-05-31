HI Hits 1-Day Volume of $232,937.92 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $232,937.92 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,607.99 or 1.00113717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00116018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050921 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $239,865.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.