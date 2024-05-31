HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Buys £25,215 in Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bane acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £25,215 ($32,203.07).

Michael Bane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Michael Bane acquired 24,100 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($38,473.82).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

LON HICL opened at GBX 122 ($1.56) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.15. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a one year low of GBX 111 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 150.60 ($1.92). The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.00 and a beta of 0.28.

HICL Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About HICL Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.07 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.