Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 5,213 shares.The stock last traded at $8.65 and had previously closed at $9.27.
Highest Performances Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97.
Highest Performances Company Profile
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
