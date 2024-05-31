Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HKMPY stock remained flat at $50.39 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.48. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

