Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Up 0%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $66.03. Approximately 2,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

Hills Bancorporation Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14.

About Hills Bancorporation

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers products, including real estate loans comprising residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

