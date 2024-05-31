HNI (NYSE:HNI) PT Raised to $57.00

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE HNI opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. HNI has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HNI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,172 shares of company stock worth $832,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,419 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

