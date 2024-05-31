HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.98

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.98 and traded as high as $27.42. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 26,678 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $481.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.