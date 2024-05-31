Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.30.

TSE:HBM opened at C$13.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.72. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,913 shares of company stock worth $512,494. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

