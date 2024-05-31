Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HSON stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

