Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Humana by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Humana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Humana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,329. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

