IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 95.79% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
IceCure Medical Company Profile
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
