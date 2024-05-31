ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $373.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $349.00 to $373.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICLR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.56.

ICLR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.44. 326,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ICON Public has a one year low of $204.38 and a one year high of $344.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.63.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in ICON Public by 1.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in ICON Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

