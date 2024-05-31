ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $294.43

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $294.43 and traded as high as $319.34. ICON Public shares last traded at $309.52, with a volume of 493,152 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.67 and its 200-day moving average is $295.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Motco grew its stake in ICON Public by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in ICON Public by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $1,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

