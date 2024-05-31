IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 85.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 14.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 11.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 1.7 %

IDEX stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,997. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.57 and a 200 day moving average of $220.68.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

