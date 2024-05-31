Insider Buying: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Acquires $72,800.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Clearfield Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $50.82.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Clearfield’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
