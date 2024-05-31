Insider Buying: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Acquires $72,800.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Clearfield’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 1,247.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 195,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

