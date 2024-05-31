Insider Buying: HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Buys $34,128.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,056,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,850.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireQuest alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Richard Hermanns purchased 3,763 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $46,811.72.

HireQuest Stock Up 2.2 %

HQI stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $181.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, research analysts expect that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on HireQuest

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.