Insider Buying: Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP) Director Purchases 6,706 Shares of Stock

Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 6,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $22,666.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jeffrey Osher acquired 16,951 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $57,463.89.

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BEEP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.38. 29,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,243. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mobile Infrastructure by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.