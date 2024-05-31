Insider Buying: Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) CEO Buys $219,200.00 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Bair acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,711.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Brian Bair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Brian Bair bought 1,632 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $8,045.76.
Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPAD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Offerpad Solutions
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
