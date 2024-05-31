Insider Buying: Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) CEO Buys $219,200.00 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Bair acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,711.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Bair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Brian Bair bought 1,632 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $8,045.76.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPAD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Report on OPAD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.