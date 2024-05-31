Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 574 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 574 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $12,501.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,604.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Troy Wichterman sold 115 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $2,550.70.

On Thursday, April 18th, Troy Wichterman sold 956 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $14,636.36.

On Thursday, March 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 520 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $9,271.60.

On Monday, March 11th, Troy Wichterman sold 361 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $6,288.62.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 253,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,061. The stock has a market cap of $988.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.69. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 240,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 280,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 133,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

