Insider Selling: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Insider Sells $1,551,062.98 in Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.7 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.46.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,580,000 after buying an additional 62,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

