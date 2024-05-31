Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $21,748.26 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 2,586 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $21,748.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $8.00 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
