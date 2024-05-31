Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $21,748.26 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 2,586 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $21,748.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $8.00 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.