Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,073.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.9 %

Dropbox stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,652,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,700. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 173.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 74,307 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 201,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,739,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

