Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 16,452 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $3,890,951.82.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 102,292 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $3,506,569.76.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $38.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 198.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.43.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

