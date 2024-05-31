Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 16,452 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $3,890,951.82.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 102,292 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $3,506,569.76.
Dutch Bros Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $38.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 198.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.