Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $286.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.16.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,034 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,400.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $21,815,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

