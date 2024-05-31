Insider Selling: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Francesca Don Angelo sold 10,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 6.3 %

TSE GLXY traded down C$0.93 on Friday, hitting C$13.91. 780,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,035. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

