Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 3,251 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IES Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of IESC opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
