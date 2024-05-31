Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 3,251 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IESC opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in IES by 1,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in IES by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

