Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Inari Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after buying an additional 255,182 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,827,000 after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.