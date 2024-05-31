Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Inari Medical Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Inari Medical
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inari Medical
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- PayPal Has a New Growth Road Ahead For Investors, Ready to Rally?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Analysts Couldn’t Wait to Boost These 3 Stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.