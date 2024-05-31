Insider Selling: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Sells £2,539.04 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Denise Cockrem sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £2,539.04 ($3,242.71).

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 60.75 ($0.78) on Friday. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 99 ($1.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Featured Stories

